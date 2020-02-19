Groupon and Blue Apron’s real problem: Neither business model works, experts say

Groupon Inc. shares slid 43% Wednesday and Blue Apron Inc. was down 22%, after far weaker-than-expected earnings from both companies revived concerns about the sustainability of their business models.
