GrubHub says merger with Just Eat Takeaway.com proceeding as expected but extends ‘end date’ by 6 months

GrubHub Inc. said Friday the acquisition by Netherlands-based Just Eat Takeaway.com is proceeded as expected, but disclosed an amendment to the merger agreement in which the “end date” is extended to Dec. 31, 2021 from June 10, 2021. The restaurant delivery services company said despite the amendment, it still expects the $7.3 billion merger deal, which was announced in June 2020, to be completed in the first half of 2021. GrubHub said it has received all regulatory approvals required for the proposed merger. GrubHub’s stock, which rose 0.7% in premarket trading, has run up 42.6% year to date through Thursday, while the U.S.-listed shares of Just Eat have advanced 16.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

