GrubHub Inc. shares [S: GRUB] are up 8% in Friday trading after a Bloomberg News report indicated that the company has narrowed the price gap in its deal talks with Uber Technologies Inc. and that the two companies are now “haggling” over a breakup fee. GrubHub wants to receive a cash sum if the deal is blocked for regulatory reasons, while Uber “is reluctant to concede to any sizable payment,” according to the report, which cites multiple unnamed sources. A Rhode Island congressman called a possible merger between Uber and GrubHub “a new low in pandemic profiteering” after the deal talks were reported earlier in March. The proposed deal price would value GrubHub at a premium over Thursday’s closing price of $52.83, the Bloomberg report said. Representatives from Uber and GrubHub didn’t immediately respond to MarketWatch’s request for comment. GrubHub shares have added 20% over the past month, as Uber’s stock has gained 13%. The S&P 500 is up 3.4% in that span. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
GrubHub stock gains after report of narrowed price gap in Uber takeover talks
