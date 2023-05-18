Take-Two shares soared Thursday after investors gained clarity on when the videogame publisher planned to start rolling out fresh blockbuster titles.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘GTA 6’ is coming, and Take-Two stock soars in ‘tremendous’ anticipation - May 18, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: An economist says ‘The Big Stay’ is the new workplace trend and food banks scramble to meet increased demand as COVID-era benefits expire - May 18, 2023
- Earnings Results: Farfetch stock rallies 18% after narrower quarterly loss, higher sales - May 18, 2023