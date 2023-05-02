Guess Inc. GES said late Tuesday it has appointed Markus Neubrand as its chief financial officer, effective Aug. 1. Neubrand will succeed interim CFO Dennis Secor, who will remain with the company as executive VP through March 2024 “to support a smooth transition,” Guess said. The retailer also promoted Fabrice Benarouche to senior VP of finance and investor relations and chief accounting officer, effective immediately. Shares of Guess ended the regular trading day Tuesday down 0.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

