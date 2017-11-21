Guess shares tank on lower-than-expected quarterly sales

Shares of Guess Inc. fell 12% late Tuesday after the retailer reported third-quarter sales that missed Wall Street expectations. Guess said it lost $2.9 million, or 4 cents a share, versus earnings of $9.1 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, Guess earned $10.4 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with $9.6 million, or 11 cents a share a year ago. Sales rose 3.3% to $554 million, compared with $536 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected adjusted earnings of 12 cents a share on sales of $564 million. Retail revenue in the Americas fell 11%, offset by increases in Europe and Asia, the company said.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story