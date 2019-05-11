Gunmen kill at least one in luxury hotel in Pakistan

Gunmen stormed a five-star hotel in Gwadar, a port city in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least one person. Media reports cited police and military officials including Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, whom Reuters reported said most guests had been evacuated from the five-star Pearl Continental Hotel.The BBC cited the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army as saying it had carried out the attack to target investors, including those from China. Gwadar’s port is being developed as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, but the BBC reported that many militants in Balochistan say Chinese efforts in the city do not benefit natives.

