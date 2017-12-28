Breaking News
GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived drug to be reviewed by FDA

Posted by: Market Watch

GW Pharmaceuticals plc said early Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration will review a new drug application for its cannabis-derived drug epidiolex for seizures associated with two rare types of childhood epilepsy. The application was accepted for priority review, a special status that offers an accelerated review for high-priority products, and the regulator aims to have a decision by or on June 27, 2018. If approved, epidiolex — which contains cannabidiol (CBD), rather than the psychoactive component of cannabis, THC — could be the country’s first cannabis-derived drug. (link: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/zynerba-pharmas-failed-cannabidiol-gel-trial-has-upside-for-rival-gw-pharma-2017-08-07) That the product is derived from cannabis will likely be the focus of debate among investors in the coming months and of an FDA advisory committee meeting reviewing the product, expected around April or May, said Leerink Partners analyst Paul Matteis. “A hypothetical positive vote from a panel of physicians can help prevent a problematic media narrative that Epidiolex is ‘marijuana for kids’ and instead can cultivate a more accurate narrative that Epidiolex represents an important, generally safe medicine for children with serious, sometimes fatal epileptics,” Matteis, who rates the company outperform, said. “It’s possible that the FDA may also ask questions around medical marijuana use in epilepsy today, and how physicians are considering that the approval of Epidiolex could increase this dynamic by lending credence to cannabis itself being an effective anti-convulsant.” He expects the drug will be approved and have a “very strong launch,” given three positive late-stage trials; “favorable reimbursement dynamics in epilepsy + high patient awareness/demand will represent tailwinds for a successful launch: we assume $1.5B in gross 2025 sales,” he added. Epidiolex’s Thursday filing was for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome; the therapy is also being developed for tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms. Shares were down 2% Thursday, but have gained 19.5% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.

