GW Pharma’s stock rallies after its cannabinoid drug gets a new FDA approval

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals rallied 5.0% in trading on Monday after the drugmaker said its cannabinoid drug Epidiolex had received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a new indication. The drug, which is the first cannabinoid-based treatment to receive FDA approval, is now approved to treat seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare disease that affects about 50,000 people in the U.S. SVB Leerink’s Marc Goodman wrote in an investor note that the new indication will add “a sizeable bump that we think could boost the sales trajectory of Epidiolex over the next few years.” GW’s stock has gained 28.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 1.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story