Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc. HAIN tumbled 9.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the organic and natural products company missed fiscal third-quarter profit and sales expectations by wide margins and cut its full-year outlook, amid weakness in North America. The company, with brands including Celestial Seasonings, Earth’s Best and The Greek Gods, swung to a net loss of $115.7 million, or $1.29 a share, from net income of $24.5 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the company recorded earnings per share of 8 cents, which missed the FactSet EPS consensus of 16 cents. Sales fell 9.5% to $455.2 million, well below the FactSet consensus of $484.0 million, as North America sales dropped 12% to $286.6 million and international sales were down 5% to $168.6 million. For fiscal 2023, the company cut its outlook for adjusted sales to down 4% to down 3% from down 1% to up 4%. The stock has gained 8.8% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 7.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

