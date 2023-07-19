Halliburton Co.’s stock HAL edged lower in premarket trade Wednesday, after the oil services company’s second-quarter revenue fell slightly short of estimates. The company posted net income of $610 million, or 68 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $117 million, or 12 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 77 cents, ahead of the 75 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $5.798 billion from $5.074 billion, just below the $5.850 billion FactSet consensus. Completion and production revenue came to $3.5 billion, up 2% from the first quarter, while drilling and evaluation revenue was down 2% at $2.3 billion. The stock has fallen 3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 18.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story