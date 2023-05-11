Consumer-products company Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. HBB said late Thursday that it has approved a 5% increase in the company’s dividend to 11 cents a share. The dividend is payable on June 15 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, the company said. Shares of Hamilton Beach were flat in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 1.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story