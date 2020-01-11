As long as Americans keep spending, the economy is all but certain to sidestep a recession in 2020 for a record 11th straight year. The crucial question is, can they? And the answer seems to be quite clearly yes.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Happy New Year! The U.S. economy has entered 2020 ‘with a little more zip’ - January 11, 2020
- Renting is more affordable than buying in almost 50% of these housing markets — and they tend to have one thing in common - January 11, 2020
- Americans say income inequality is a bigger problem than illegal immigration - January 11, 2020