Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG has appointed Jonathan Root as its new chief financial officer, the motorcycle maker said Tuesday. Root, who had been senior vice president of subsidiary Harley-Davidson Financial Services, replaces David Viney, who had been working as interim CFO. Viney will continue to hold his role as vice president and treasurer. Viney had stepped in as CFO earlier this year after Gina Goetter left for Hasbro Inc. HAS. Shares of Harley-Davidson were up 0.6% after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

