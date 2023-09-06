Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG said Wednesday its board has approved an additional share buyback authorization of up to 10 million shares. The new authorization is on top of the existing program, which had 5.8 million shares remaining as of June 30. The stock is down 19.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

