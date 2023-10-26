Harley-Davidson Inc.’s stock HOG rose 0.8% in premarket trading Thursday after the company beat analyst forecasts for profit and revenue. Harley-Davidson’s third-quarter net income fell 24% to $199 million, or $1.38 a share, from $261 million, or $1.78 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected the motorcycle maker to earn $1.36 a share, according to FactSet consensus estimates. Revenue fell to $1.549 billion from $1.649 billion, but beat the analyst estimate of $1.356 billion. The company said its custom motorcycle business booked a 25% sales increase.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

