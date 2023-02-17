A previous version of this article gave an incorrect amount for the company’s previous dividend. It has been corrected. Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG late Friday said its board has authorized a dividend of 16.50 cents a share for the first quarter, from 15.75 cents a share. The dividend is payable March 20 to shareholders of record as of March 3. Shares of Harley-Davidson were flat in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day up 1.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

