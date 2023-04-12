Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG said late Wednesday that David Viney will serve as interim chief financial officer and treasurer following the departure of Gina Goetter. Goetter will step down as CFO at the end of the month to accept an opportunity outside the company, Harley-Davidson said, without further details. Later Wednesday, toy maker Hasbro Inc. HAS announced that Goetter is joining the company as its chief financial officer effective May 18. At Harley-Davidson, executives said that a formal search for a new CFO is underway. Shares of Harley-Davidson dropped nearly 6% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 1.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

