Harley-Davidson’s stock bounces after KeyBanc analyst backs off from bearish call

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading, to bounce off the previous session’s 3 1/2-month closing low, after KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress said it was time to “take profits” on his bearish call on the motorcycle maker. Harley reported Tuesday fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations, and provided a downbeat first-quarter revenue outlook; the stock tumbled as much as 6.9% intraday Tuesday before bouncing to close down just 3.0%. “While we believe HOG’s ongoing challenges are unlikely to abate [near term], we view [Tuesday’s] price action as more indicative of sentiment bottoming as estimates gravitate lower,” Andress wrote in a note to clients. He raised his rating to sector weight, after being at underweight since Nov. 4, 2019. “With the stock -14% since our downgrade vs. the S&P up 7%, we upgrade to SW from UW, on the belief that the next led of downside will likely be harder to achieve in the NT against increasingly reset expectations.” The stock has now lost 1.8% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

