Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. ZYNE jumped 300% premarket on Monday after Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. HRMY said it would acquire the cannabinoid therapy company in a deal worth up to $200 million. Harmony, which specializes in therapies for rare neurological diseases, said it would acquire all outstanding shares of Zynerba for $1.1059 per share in cash, or $60 million in the aggregate, with potential additional payments of up to $140 million based on achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones. Zynerba’s Zygel has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration fast-track designation for treatment of behavioral symptoms in patients with Fragile X syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. Harmony Biosciences shares fell 2.2% premarket on Monday and have dropped 42% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

