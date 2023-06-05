Harsco Corp. HSC said Monday it has changed its name to Enviri Corp., effective immediately. Enviri Corp. will begin trading under the NYSE ticker “NVRI” on June 19. “The new name and brand identity reflect the company’s transformation over the past four years into a single-thesis environmental solutions company that provides services to manage, recycle and beneficially reuse waste and byproduct materials across many industries,” the company said. Harsco Corp. stock is up 43.1% in 2023, while the Nasdaq is up 26.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
