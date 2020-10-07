: Hasbro COO to retire at the end of March

Hasbro Inc. HAS said late Wednesday that its president and chief operating officer will be retiring at the end of March next year. John Frascotti, who has served as COO since 2018, will serve out his contract, which ends March 31, and will serve as a special adviser to Chief Executive Brian Goldner for another year, the company said. Hasbro did not name a successor to the president or COO positions. Hasbro shares were flat after hours, following a 2.3% rise in the regular session to close at $84.93.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

