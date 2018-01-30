Hawaii worker who sent false missile alarm thought the threat was real, FCC says

The Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday that the Hawaii public employee who sent a message to everyone in the state warning of a ballistic missile threat believed there was a credible threat. “Because we’ve not been able to interview the day shift warning officer who transmitted the false alert, we’re not in a position to fully evaluate the credibility of their assertion that they believed there was an actual missile threat and intentionally sent the live alert. But it is worth noting that they accurately recalled after the event that the announcement did say ‘This is not a drill’,” said James Wiley, the FCC attorney advisor for cybersecurity and communications reliability. Wiley said the worker said they did not hear the standard recording used by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency say that it was an exercise. The initial belief was that the worker had simply pressed the wrong button. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai asked for an investigation following the event. On Tuesday he issued a statement on the preliminary findings of the report. “In my view, here are the two most troubling things that our investigation has found so far: (1) Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency didn’t have reasonable safeguards in place to prevent human error from resulting in the transmission of a false alert; and (2) Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency didn’t have a plan for what to do if a false alert was transmitted,” Pai said in his statement. The worker who sent the threat warning was reassigned after the false alarm.

