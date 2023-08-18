Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. HE on Friday provided an update to investors on the recent wildfires in Maui and said that it’s not planning a restructuring, but rather is seeking advice from experts to “endure” as a strong utility. The news released in a regulatory filing sent its battered stock up 2% premarket. The stock fell to its lowest level in 37 years on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal late Wednesday reported the talks with advisers after the company got hit with lawsuits alleging that its actions contributed to the devastation caused by the wildfires. Earlier this week, the company’s credit rating was downgraded to junk by S&P Global on concerns about the lawsuit and other factors. The utility said that as of Thursday, about 1,900 customers in West Maui were still without power. The company had deployed more than 400 employees and contractors to bring power back, replace poles and other equipment damaged by fires and high wines and to determine exactly what happened. Unlike in California, Hawaiian Electric said there is no precedent in Hawai‘i “applying inverse condemnation to a private party like an investor-owned utility. It has only been applied to government entities.;” There is also no precedent “in applying a theory of inverse condemnation to government entities based on damages that they’ve caused (as opposed to the taking of property).” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

