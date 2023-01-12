HBO Max said Thursday it is raising the price of its ad-free monthly subscription to $15.99 a month plus applicable taxes from $14.99 a month, effective today. The company, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD, said subscribers will see the rate increase from their next billing cycler on or after Saturday, Feb. 11. “This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” the company said in a statement. Warner shares were up 1.8% Thursday, but are down 55% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 16%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

