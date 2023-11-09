HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA said Thursday it’s targeting per-share earnings growth of 8% to 12% for the next five years. The hospital operator offered the forecast in a statement released ahead of an investor day. For 2024, it said it expects EPS to fall within that range. The current FactSet consensus is for 8% EPS growth. “While our planning process for 2024 is not complete, we currently believe that our 2024 expectations will fall within the targeted ranges above, after considering the resolution of disputed claims with a commercial payer recorded in the first quarter of 2023,” CEO Sam Hazen said in a statement. The stock was not yet active premarket but has fallen 3.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

