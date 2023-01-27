Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA fell about 6% in premarket trading on Friday after the hospital operator set out earnings guidance for 2023 that came in lower than expected. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 missed expectations. HCA had earnings of $2.1 billion, or $7.28 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $1.8 billion, or $5.75 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. The FactSet consensus for EPS was $4.79. Revenue came in at $15.5 billion for the quarter, up from $15.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The FactSet consensus was $15.6 billion. Same-facility admissions rose 2.9% for the quarter, while same-facility emergency-room visits were up 11.4%. HCA issued guidance for 2023, saying this year it expects revenue of $61.5 billion to $63.5 billion; earnings of $4.5 billion to $4.9 billion; and EPS of $16.40 to $17.60. The FactSet consensus for EPS in 2023 is $18.17. The company’s stock is up 11.3% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 SPX is down 6.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

