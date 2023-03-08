Korn Ferry KFY reported Wednesday fiscal third-quarter profit beat expectations and revenue that surprisingly increased, as strength in its recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) revenue offset weakness in executive and professional search. The staffing services company’s stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income fell to $11.2 million, or 21 cents a share, from $84.1 million, or $1.54 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as $41.8 million in restructuring charges, adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 beat the FactSet consensus of 91 cents. Total revenue grew 0.3% to $686.8 million from $685.0 million, while the FactSet was for a decline to $672.6 million, as fee revenue that inched up less than 0.1% to $680.8 million topped expectations of $670.0 million. Fee revenue in executive search fell 11.3% to $212.0 million, “mainly due to a decline in demand for our products and services driven by the global economic factors.” For the fourth quarter, the company expects fee revenue of $690 million to $710 million, above the FactSet consensus of $666.5 million, and adjusted EPS of 97 cents to $1.05, also above expectations of 95 cents. The stock has rallied 8.0% over the past three months while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

