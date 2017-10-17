Health-care ETF rallies, boosted by UnitedHealth and J&J results

The largest exchange-traded fund to track the health-care sector rallied on Tuesday, boosted by strong results in some of its largest components. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF rose 0.9%, the largest one-day percentage for the ETF since Oct. 2. The move follows three straight days of losses for the fund, which is up 20% thus far this year. The day’s gains were fueled by UnitedHealth Group Inc. , which rose 5.3% as the biggest gainer among the fund’s components. The rise came after UnitedHealth reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year profit outlook. Separately, Johnson & Johnson gained 2.1% after it raised its sales and earnings outlook for the third straight quarter. Tuesday is set to be the biggest one-day rise for UnitedHealth’s stock in about a year and its biggest point move in its history.

