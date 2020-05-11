Health-care ETFs rise as coronavirus treatments take center stage

Exchange-traded funds that track the health care sector pushed higher Monday as investors watched for progress on coronavirus treatments. The Select Sector SPDR ETF that tracks health care, often known by its ticker, XLV, was the best performer among all the S&P 500 sectors, up 1.4%, but several other health-care funds were beating it. The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF rose 1.5%, the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index was up 1.6%, and the Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF gained 1.9%. Despite coming from different companies and tracking different indexes, FHLC and PSCH have precisely the same holdings, in the same order, in their top ten, albeit with slightly differing weights. The five biggest holdings for both funds are: Johnson & Johnson , UnitedHealth Group Inc , Pfizer Inc , Merck & Co Inc. , and Abbott Laboratories .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story