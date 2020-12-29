The slower-than-promised rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. prompted a series of frustrated social-media rants and other expressions of outrage on Tuesday, with many of the country’s leading health experts lamenting the federal government’s failure to take the lead.
- The U.S. vaccine rollout is falling short of expectations, health experts say - December 29, 2020
- Metals Stocks: Gold logs slight gain as stock-market rally fades Tuesday, dollar softens - December 29, 2020
- : Health experts slam delayed vaccine rollout in U.S. as early effort falls far short of expectations - December 29, 2020