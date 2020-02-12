Health insurer stocks surge as Bernie Sanders’ primary win seen boosting Trump’s chances

Shares of health insurers charged higher Wednesday, as Bernie Sanders’ victory in the New Hampshire primary was seen as increasing the odds that President Trump will be re-elected, which Wall Street views as a positive for insurers, as well as the broader stock market.
