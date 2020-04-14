Health officials say more clinical data needed to understand whether antibodies protect recovered COVID-19 patients

There are still unanswered questions about whether people who have already tested positive for COVID-19 can be infected again or infect others even as efforts move forward to develop antibody tests that some officials say will help reopen the U.S. economy.
