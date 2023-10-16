Waystar Holding Corp. on Monday filed for an initial public offering, with plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “WAY.” The company, whose cloud software helps with healthcare payments, said it planned to use the proceeds to pay back debt, and said it hoped to help providers navigate a complex payments landscape within the industry. The IPO filing didn’t disclose the number of shares being offered or an expected price range. Waystar, the parent of Waystar Technologies, said in August that it had made a confidential submission for a proposed IPO. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Barclays were the offering’s underwriters. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

