Seth Klarman, one of the top money managers of all time, quadrupled his firm’s stake in Amazon in the fourth quarter, one of several big bets on mega-cap tech companies that were made.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Beth Pinsker: Will regret that Roth conversion when you get a huge tax bill? - February 14, 2023
- : Boomerang kids aren’t a burden – and they may be good for your retirement - February 14, 2023
- : What’s the secret to happiness? What makes you proud? The answers may surprise you. - February 14, 2023