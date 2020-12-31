Hedge fund may launch bid for Tribune Publishing: WSJ

Hedge fund Alden Global may launch a bid for the shares it doesn’t already own in Tribune Publishing as soon as Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The hedge fund, known for its deep cost cuts at other newspapers it holds, already owns 32% of Tribune, which publishes the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News. The report didn’t say at what price Alden would bid. Tribune closed Wednesday at $12.69 and has dropped 3% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story