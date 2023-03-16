Helen of Troy Ltd. HELE on March 8 said that Chief Financial Officer Matt Osberg would resign on April 27. The company, which designs and markets home and beauty products, said Osberg “has decided to pursue another opportunity, accepting a position closer to his family in Minnesota.” Chief Executive Julien Mininberg, in a statement, said that “Matt will continue serving in his role as CFO until April 27, 2023, which the Company expects will be after completion of the audit of the Company’s fiscal year 2023 financial statements and the filing of our Form 10-K.” The company named Brian Grass, a former CFO of the company, as its interim one after Osberg departs. Shares fell 5.9% after hours on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

