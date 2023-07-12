D.A. Davidson raised its Helen of Troy Ltd. HELE price target to $159 from $138 Tuesday, citing the company’s better-than-expected fiscal first quarter sales and profit. In a note D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser also pointed to Helen of Troy’s “very strong” free cash flow of $109 million. “Retail inventories have come down and shipments are now in line with consumer demand,” she added. The consumer products company’s stock is down 0.4% in premarket trades after ending Tuesday’s session down 2.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

