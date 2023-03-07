Shares of German prepared mealkit maker HelloFresh XE:HFG slumped as much as 13% after reporting fourth-quarter results and saying 2023 will be a “shift” toward improving its customer proposition,. Its adjusted EBITDA rose 22% to €160 million as sales rose 19% to €1.87 billion. It’s targeting 2% to 10% revenue growth at constant currencies, and adjusted EBITDA between €460 million and €540 million, after earning 477.4 million by that metric in 2022.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

