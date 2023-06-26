The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which goes into effect June 27, gives pregnant employees protections when they ask for workplace accommodations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Carnival’s stock falls further, even as results beat expectations with revenue doubling - June 26, 2023
- : You’d need to earn more than $300,000 to afford a home in these U.S. real-estate markets - June 26, 2023
- Help My Career: New ‘landmark’ law will help pregnant workers snag parking spaces closer to the office, get more rest breaks — and more - June 26, 2023