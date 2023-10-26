U.S. law firms have rescinded job offers due to opinions expressed on Israel, and employees have been fired for expressing their political views.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Most Americans have tipping fatigue — but it pays to be a generous tipper - October 26, 2023
- Help My Career: ‘The political is personal’: Can you be fired for your political opinions — or for signing a petition about Israel and Palestine? - October 26, 2023
- : This bank that serves cannabis customers had most of its profit wiped out by a robbery. - October 26, 2023