Herbalife boosts outlook to account for self-tender share offer

Herbalife Ltd. boosted its third-quarter outlook late Monday to account for a self-tender offer of its shares that is scheduled to close on Thursday. The company now forecasts adjusted earnings of 80 cents to 90 cents a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated 87 cents a share. In early August, Herbalife forecast third-quarter earnings of 65 cents to 85 cents a share, well below Wall Street estimates at the time. In late August, Herbalife announced a self-tender offer of $600 million in shares, between $60 to $68 a share, designed to help shareholders should the company go private in the next two years. Herbalife shares advanced 0.3% to $67.85 after hours.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story