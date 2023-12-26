Good news: there is still a handful of new cars priced below $20,000 and more than a handful of new cars available for less than $25,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- An eager buyer’s boots are made for walking into Nancy Sinatra’s famed Beverly Hills home - December 26, 2023
- Here are the 10 cheapest new cars for 2024 - December 26, 2023
- Not all ‘high-yield’ savings accounts have kept up with rising interest rates, so it may be time to make a change - December 26, 2023