Venture-capital firms are pouring money into e-bike and e-scooter startups, as the pandemic and social distancing measures escalate the popularity of urban mobility to help consumers and workers get around town.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Forget value vs. growth. We’re in a quarantine vs. recovery paradigm now, this analyst says - September 12, 2020
- NewsWatch: The numbers tell us the economy is better, but millions of Americans aren’t feeling it - September 12, 2020
- : Here are the companies set for growth from the boom in demand for e-bikes - September 12, 2020