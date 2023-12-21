For most of Wednesday, it was a typical trading day on Wall Street and one poised to send U.S. stocks toward superlative finishes. That was until something upended the momentum within two hours of the closing bell.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones ends 320 points higher as stocks resume rally after brief pullback - December 21, 2023
- Here are the risky options being linked to the sudden demise of Wednesday’s initial stock-market rally - December 21, 2023
- These unsung stock market heroes offer 9 favorite picks for 2024 - December 21, 2023