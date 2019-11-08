Sen. Elizabeth Warren has set her sights on taxing the ultra-rich if she’s elected president, but she’s made at least one thing easier for them: A one-click shortcut to see just how much they’d pay.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Here’s exactly what Gates, Bloomberg and Cooperman would pay under Warren’s wealth tax - November 7, 2019
- Here are the 96 Sears and Kmart stores that are closing next - November 7, 2019
- Michael Bloomberg is preparing to enter 2020 Democratic primary - November 7, 2019