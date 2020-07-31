Here’s how PayPal hopes to turn Venmo into the next PayPal

If PayPal can get bigger, it will likely depend on one of the trendiest brands in financial technology, Venmo, turning its popularity with consumers into actual revenue. Making Venmo a true money machine for PayPal will depend on its new general manager, Darrell Esch, a PayPal veteran who took over the role in March.
