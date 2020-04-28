The scramble for federal assistance isn’t the only way that small businesses can fight to survive the COVID-19 shutdown. From suspending garbage service to trimming the fat on a phone contract and more, these bill-cutting measures can help during better economic times, too.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Spain’s Sanchez announces plan to gradually reopen its economy over several weeks - April 28, 2020
- Here’s how small businesses can slash their bills during the coronavirus shutdown and afterward - April 28, 2020
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices end lower after spike on report of oil tanker explosion in Syria - April 28, 2020