A new model by the University of Washington is projecting more than 200,000 U.S. deaths from coronavirus by November, though it said it’s not too late to take a simple step that could save tens of thousands of lives.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Here’s how the U.S. could save 45,000 people from dying of COVID-19 by November - July 7, 2020
- In One Chart: Confused by all those COVID-19 relief programs for consumers? Here’s a chart to break down what’s happening - July 7, 2020
- AMC stock jumps 14% after hours on report of new financing plan - July 7, 2020