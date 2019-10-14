Here’s how this CEO says millennials could solve the coming Social Security crisis

Bill Mead explained to CNBC how “incredibly economically impactful things” are about to happen as millennials prioritize necessity spending. Big ticket items, he says, will soon be prioritized over “Apple devices, craft beer and Chipotle burritos.”
